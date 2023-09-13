Excavator blows up on mine in Azerbaijan's Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. In Lachin, an excavator was blown up by an anti-tank mine, the Chief Inspector of the Barda regional group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, police Captain Aslan Giyasly told Trend.

On the territory of Gazidere village, Lachin district, an excavator belonging to one of the companies carrying out repair and restoration work on the bank of the Hakari River was blown up by an anti-tank mine at about 16:00 (GMT+4) today.

There were no casualties as a result of the incident, but the equipment was damaged.

Proceedings are being conducted.