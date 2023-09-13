Military vehicle mishap claimed lives of Azerbaijani Army soldiers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. On September 13, servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army Aliyev Taleh Saleh, Hasanov Elgun Elshad and Namazov Nihad Kamraddin died as a result of a military vehicle accident that occurred in a mountainous area with difficult terrain, the Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry expresses deep condolences to the relatives and families of the servicemen who died as a result of the accident.

May Allah rest the souls of the deceased in peace!

The fact is being investigated.