Canadian delegation visits Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Zangilan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The Canadian delegation visited the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts during its visit to Azerbaijan, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Chandra Arya, MP, Member of the House of Commons of Canada, Ron East, publishing director of the prestigious Canadian Jewish media platform "Thej.ca", and Nigar Aliyeva, co-founder of the Azerbaijani weekend school "Karabakh" operating in Ottawa, participated in the meeting.

The destruction seen by the members of the delegation on the way to the Khudaferin Bridge made a deep impression on them. They said that they understand well how Azerbaijanis feel, who have been living with longing for their native land for 30 years.

Members of the delegation took a photo for memory against the background of the Khudaferin Bridge.

The guests were provided with detailed information about the infrastructure of this residential area, which was rebuilt based on the ‘smart village’ concept in the village of Aghali in Zangilan. The guests who got familiarized with the conditions created in the kindergarten and school

In addition, the Canadian guests sitting behind the students' desks in the classrooms assessed the operation of such a school in the village of Aghali as a remarkable event and wished the teachers who answered all their questions good luck in the new school year.

The meeting ended with a commemorative photo with the teaching staff.

Afterwards, the guests visited the house of one of the residents of the village of Aghali. Welcoming the foreign guests with hospitality and stressing that they are happy to return to their homeland, the hostess asked to convey to the Canadian public the desire of our people to live in peace and harmony and the peaceful efforts of the Azerbaijani state towards the normalization of the region.

The current visit took place within the framework of the project of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora in connection with informing the international community about Azerbaijani realities.