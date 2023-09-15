Azerbaijani Defense Ministry servicemen visit Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. With regard to the 105th anniversary of the liberation of Baku on September 15, a group of servicemen of the Defense Ministry visited the Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers fallen in 1918, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Carnations and a wreath of roses were laid at the monument on behalf of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, and the memory of martyrs was honored.

The Army under the command of Nuri Pasha liberated Baku on September 15, 1918, which allowed the Azerbaijani government to move from Ganja, where it had been since May 28, 1918.

Today, Azerbaijanis honor with respect and gratitude the memory of the heroes of the Turkish Army and Nuri Pasha Killigil, who rushed to the aid of the brotherly nation 105 years ago.

Having proclaimed independence on May 28, 1918, Azerbaijan signed the first agreement with the Ottoman state.

The Treaty of Friendship between the Ottoman State and the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) was signed in Batumi on June 4, 1918, which was the first document signed by the Azerbaijani government with a foreign state. The agreement provided for the development of friendly relations between the two states in political, legal, economic and military spheres.