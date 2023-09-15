Azerbaijan to approve bunch of new laws

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Several new draft laws will be adopted in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on economic policy, industry, and entrepreneurship for the autumn session of 2023.

The working plan includes draft laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the state budget for 2024", "On the minimum wage for 2024", "On the threshold of the need criterion for 2024", "On the state budget of the Social Protection Fund for 2024", "On evaluation activities", the Competition Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "On aviation", "On state reserves", as well as regarding the cost estimates of the Milli Majlis and the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the following year.