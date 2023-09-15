Azerbaijan launches school built by Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Agjabadi's Poladly village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The secondary school built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for 300 students in the village of Poladly in the Agjabadi district was put into operation on September 15, Trend reports.

The event on this occasion was attended by representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Science and Education, the Karabakh Regional Education Department, the executive power of the Agjabadi district, the teaching staff and student groups of the school, and the villagers.

First of all, the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

Representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Elvin Aslanov, Head of the Law Department of the Ministry of Science and Education Sabuhi Mahmudov, Governor of Agjabadi district Rafil Huseynov congratulated teachers and students on the commissioning of the school, spoke in detail about the state's concern in the field of education development in Azerbaijan, strengthening the material and technical base of secondary schools, construction of new educational centers, projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in this area.

In general, on the basis of the order of the Ministry of Science and Education, it is planned to open 23, and on the basis of the order of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - 19 educational institutions in the 2023-2024 academic year.

The secondary school of the village of Poladly, Agjabadi district, built in 1988, was in an unsuitable condition for the high-quality implementation of the educational process, so it was decided to build a new building. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which has taken over the construction of a new building, has built a new school for 300 students.

The new two-story educational institution, consisting of three buildings, has 14 classrooms, laboratories in physics, chemistry, biology, computer science, military training, labor training, library, dining room, assembly, and sports halls, outdoor sports ground. All classrooms are fully equipped with the necessary equipment and visual aids. Landscaping works have been carried out on the territory of the school. This work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is designed to ensure the quality of education, and the steady growth of knowledge and skills of children.

In addition, representatives of the teaching staff and parents who spoke at the event expressed their deep gratitude to the head of the Azerbaijani state. The participants of the event got acquainted with the conditions created at the school after the speeches. The educational institution plans to involve 344 students in the educational process in the 2023-2024 academic year. The school currently employs 34 teachers.