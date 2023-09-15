Number of employees of State Committee for Work with Religious Associations rises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The number of employees of the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Structures has increased, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the limit on the number of employees of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations has been increased from 88 to 98.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

The decree comes into force on January 1, 2024.