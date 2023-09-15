Azerbaijani Prosecutor General receives Turkish Deputy Minister of Justice

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Deputy Minister of Justice of Türkiye Hassan Yilmaz has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit at the invitation of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev to participate in the 4th meeting of the Prosecutors General of the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Baku, the Prosecutor General's Office said, Trend reports.

During the meeting held today between the prosecutor general of Azerbaijan and the deputy minister of Justice of Türkiye, the development of friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries was emphasized thanks to the joint efforts of the heads of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Kamran Aliyev informed about the ongoing reforms in the country aimed at modernizing the activities of the Prosecutor's Office.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Hassan Yilmaz noted the high level of development of relations and fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

At the meeting, an exchange of views was held on cooperation in the legal sphere, friendly relations were discussed, and it was also confirmed that partnership relations between the two countries will be successfully continued in the future.