Ibragimbekov Creativity Center holds event dedicated to famous writer (PHOTO)

On October 3, an event was held at the M.Ibragimbekov Creativity Center with the assistance of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the NG Creators Club, dedicated to the creativity of the famous bakuvian, fiction writer Yevgeny Lvovich Voiskunsky.

Welcoming the guests, the director of the center, Anna Ibragimbekova, noted that this is already the second event dedicated to the heritage of fiction writers of the city of Baku and invited students to take part in the next competition for the best essay based on the works of our compatriot Y.Voiskunskiy.

It should be noted that the first competition among schoolchildren took place in 2022, where pupils presented their work to the jury based on Maksud Ibrahimbekov,s fantastic story "Busy place".

Further, the another famous science fiction writer, bakuvian Pavel Amnuel addressed the guests with a Congratulatory video message, noting the special merits of E. Voiskunsky in the formation of the science fiction literary school of the city of Baku in the distant 60s .

The writer was at that time the chairman of the Science Fiction Commission of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan.

A Greeting Letter signed by the general director of the Azerbaijan-Israel Association, Shaul Siman-Tov, and the head of the Jerusalem branch, Alexander Agranovsky have been introduced by the Vahid Bayramov, representative of the association in Azerbaijan.

Was noted the merits of Evgeniy Voiskunsky and his colleague in writing Genrikh Altov in the field of creativity and ingenuity to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the main part of the event, the son of the writer E. Voyskunsky, the teacher of Moscow State University named after M. Lomonosov, Alexander Voyskunsky introduced a presentation about the opening of the Writer's Memorial Museum in Moscow.

The psychologist-scientist recommended the young participants of the meeting, students of secondary school No. 1 of the city of Baku, a graduate of which was the writer Yevgeny Voyskunsky, to turn more often to the past literary heritage for the formation of worthy goals in the future.

Speakers included representatives of the creative community of the country - a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, science fiction writer, winner of the E. Voiskunsky medal Alexander Khakimov, a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Photographers, art director Rustam Huseynov and Chairman of the Association of Russian-language Educational Institutions of Azerbaijan Lyubov Yakunina, - noted the importance of reading science fiction literature for younger generation to stimulate and develop creative imagination in the digital age.

At the end of the event, the director of the NG Creators Club, Natig Aliyev, presented the terms and conditions of the next competition for the best essay based on the work of Y. Voiskunsky “Formula of the Impossible,” which is scheduled to be held with the assistance of the Ministry of Science and Education at the M. Ibragimbekov Creativity Center in 2024.

The meeting was attended by a representative of the Ministry of Science and Education Mailkhan Abdin, a representative of the Ministry of Culture Kamran Musayev, a representative of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper “World of Literature” Elmar Sheikhzade.