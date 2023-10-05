Rhythmic Gymnastics Baku Championship contestant anticipates bright results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Farah Hasanova, a participant in the competition and a pupil of the Ojag Sports Club, is aiming for a good result at the 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

"On the first day of the competition, I presented an exercise with a ribbon and a composition without a gymnastic tool. The performance went well enough; now I will prepare for tomorrow. On the second day of competition, I will perform in the program with clubs, and I hope I will perform it without mistakes," the 8-year-old gymnast said.

According to the young athlete, the Baku championship is organized at a high level.

"I like to perform in the hall of the Baku Olympic Stadium, and I’m also very encouraged by the support of the audience," Hasanova said.

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held at the Baku Olympic Stadium from October 5 through October 7.

Representatives of the Ojag Sports Club (Baku and Govsan branches), the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Integrated Sports School, the Grasiya Sport Club, the Aquatic Palace, the Zira Cultural Center, the Zabrat Sports Club, and the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex participate in it.

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held among athletes in the age categories "kids" (born 2013–2015), "pre-juniors" (born 2011–2012), and "juniors" (born 2008–2010).