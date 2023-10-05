One more international fugitive extradited to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The extradition to Azerbaijan of another person put on the international wanted list was achieved, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In accordance with the requirements of the European Convention on Extradition of December 13, 1957, and the Convention on Legal Aid and Legal Relations in Civil, Family, and Criminal Cases of January 22, 1993, the request of the Prosecutor General's Office for the extradition of a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chingiz Mahmudzade, was granted by the competent authorities of Georgia.

According to the information, reasonable suspicions were revealed that Chingiz Mahmudzade committed repeated fraud with significant damage, and a decision was made to bring him as an accused. He was put on the international wanted list in connection with evasion from the investigation.

Mahmudzade was brought to Azerbaijan from Georgia on October 5, accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.