Young Azerbaijani athlete blissed over exceeding training performances

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The program on the first competitive day of the 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics turned out even better than in training, the participant of the competition, who performs in the "pre-juniors" age category, Leila Nemakina told Trend.

"Today I presented a composition with a ball, it was not at all scary to go out on the carpet. The main thing is to believe in yourself and listen to the coach. Tomorrow I will present an exercise with clubs and a composition without a gymnastics tool. I don't need time to rest, I want to work out everything today so that on the second day I can perform the exercise even better than on the first," said a representative of the Ojag Sports Club.

According to the young gymnast, it is important for her to perform the program at competitions better than at previous performances.

"After each competition, we analyze the performance and the mistakes. The main thing is not to be lazy, try hard in training," she said.

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held at the Baku Olympic Stadium from October 5 through October 7.

Representatives of the Ojag Sports Club (Baku and Govsan branches), the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Integrated Sports School, the Grasiya Sport Club, the Aquatic Palace, the Zira Cultural Center, the Zabrat Sports Club, and the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex participate in it.

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held among athletes in the age categories "kids" (born 2013–2015), "pre-juniors" (born 2011–2012), and "juniors" (born 2008–2010).