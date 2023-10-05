Azerbaijani junior athlete shares joy about Baku championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. There is a positive and friendly atmosphere at the 28th Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics," Mehin Huseynova told Trend.

"There is healthy competition here, each of us demonstrates our skills on the carpet. We support each other, we try to cheer each other up if something doesn't work out," said the pupil of the Ojag Sports Club.

Assessing her performance on the first day of the championship, the young athlete said that she failed to fulfill some elements of the program with clubs.

"Tomorrow I will try to perform without mistakes. Coach always believes in me. I need to mentally focus on a good performance and believe in myself," the young athlete said.

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held at the Baku Olympic Stadium from October 5 through October 7.

Representatives of the Ojag Sports Club (Baku and Govsan branches), the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Integrated Sports School, the Grasiya Sport Club, the Aquatic Palace, the Zira Cultural Center, the Zabrat Sports Club, and the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex participate in it.

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held among athletes in the age categories "kids" (born 2013–2015), "pre-juniors" (born 2011–2012), and "juniors" (born 2008–2010).