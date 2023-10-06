Azerbaijan relocates another group of natives to Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons held a draw among the families who will be resettled in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli at the next stage on October 6, the State Committee told Trend.

The event was attended by representatives of the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation that are part of the Karabakh Economic Region (with the exception of the Shusha district), the executive power of the Fuzuli district, and the Public Council under the State Committee.

In general, 114 families (412 people) participated in the draw. According to the composition of the family, 45 of them are provided with two-room, 54 with three-room, and 15 with four-room apartments. These families lived in the cities of Baku and Sumgayit, in places of temporary settlement on the territory of the Absheron district.

In order to assure objectivity and transparency in the process of transferring former internally displaced persons, lotteries have been implemented. By using a lottery, representatives of the families of internally displaced people choose the precise address of the homes that will be given to them.

Former internally displaced people who will shortly relocate permanently to Fuzuli in Azerbaijan said they are quite happy. They expressed their sincere thanks to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the circumstances they had helped to establish in the areas that had been freed from occupation and for the assistance they had provided to the formerly internally displaced people.

The families who took part in the drawing will set off the city of Fuzuli soon.