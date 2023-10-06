Azerbaijan discovers another narcotic plantation in liberated Khojaly

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, October 6. Another drug plantation was found in Azerbaijan's Tazabina village in the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

A drug plantation planted through cultivation was discovered on an area of more than 10 hectares.

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are in the territory where drug plantations were discovered.

A drug plantation located on an area of more than 100 hectares was discovered on the territory of the Khojaly district on October 2. According to the head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Elshad Hajiyev, after the second Karabakh war, cases of cultivation of drug-containing plants were detected in other territories liberated from occupation. Such cases were identified in Jabrayil, Fuzuli, and Zangilan liberated from the occupation. On the "black market," the cost of one kg of drugs manufactured by Armenians in Azerbaijan's Khojaly ranges from 8,000 manat ($4,705) to 10,000 manat ($5,882).