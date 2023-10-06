Polyclinic in Azerbaijan's Khankendi receives new appeals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. In total, the polyclinic of Azerbaijan's Khankendi, which is subordinate to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), received 14 appeals, and each of the applicants was provided with the necessary medical services, the TABIB told Trend.

First aid was provided at the specified address to two people who applied for emergency medical care. Five of those who applied to the polyclinic were of Armenian origin.

In Azerbaijan's Khankendi, since October 1 of this year, an outpatient polyclinic and seven ambulance and emergency medical care teams, provided with medical facilities, have been functioning. The activities of the polyclinic operating in the 7/24 mode are carried out on a duty basis.

The polyclinic has three rooms for general examination, a room for minor surgical operations, a dressing room, and two rooms for medical supervision. In addition, the polyclinic began to do an electrocardiogram.