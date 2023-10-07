Azerbaijan supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host 2034 FIFA World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 Football World Cup, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

"We believe World Cup in Saudi Arabia will be a world-class tournament since this friendly country hosted multiple tournaments and has deep-rooted passion for football," the ministry said on its page on X.

Saudi Arabia has announced its intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup on October 4.

"Led by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), the bid for 2034 intends to deliver a world-class tournament and will draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia's ongoing social and economic transformation and the country's deep-rooted passion for football. Saudi Arabia’s inaugural FIFA World Cup bid is backed by the country’s growing experience of hosting world-class football events and its ongoing plans to welcome fans across the world to the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup," SAFF said in a statement.