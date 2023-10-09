Azerbaijan's Embassy in Israel makes statement on local citizen appeals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The number of appeals to the hotline among Azerbaijanis living in Israel is minimal, Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel told Trend.

"The embassy's hotline works round the clock. Appeals are mainly related to the general situation in the country and air flights. There is no panic among the population. There will be an AZAL flight tomorrow. Israir Airlines has flights today, as well as on October 11 and 13. There are currently regular flights between the two countries," the diplomatic mission said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel in the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".