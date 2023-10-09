Azerbaijan keeping on medical services in Khankendi - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. A number of media outlets have reported on the transfer of the Khankendi city polyclinic to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), the TABIB told Trend.

In the published information, it is noted that inventory work will begin in the coming days.

Activities related to the organization of medical services, along with other vital areas, continue in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi.

In Azerbaijan's Khankendi, since October 1 of this year, an outpatient polyclinic and seven ambulance and emergency medical care teams, provided with medical facilities, have been functioning. The activities of the polyclinic operating in the 7/24 mode are carried out on a duty basis.

The polyclinic has three rooms for general examination, a room for minor surgical operations, a dressing room, and two rooms for medical supervision. In addition, the polyclinic began to do an electrocardiogram.