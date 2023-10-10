Azerbaijan provides another group of former IDPs with housing in liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, October 10. Another group of former IDPs sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku has arrived in Fuzuli city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

A ceremony was held to present the keys for the apartments to the newly resettled families.

The ceremony was attended by personnel of the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) and the State Committee on Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

The resettled families will settle in newly built houses in Fuzuli.

At this stage, another 21 families (88 people) moved to the city.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 165 families - 602 people.

The city was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.