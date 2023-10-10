Nar continues to support Brain Ring intellectual competition

The twenty second season of Brain Ring intellectual games kicks off with the support of Nar. This time, 19 teams representing nine regions and seven higher educational establishments of the country will join the competition, which will be aired on Sundays at 17:00 on Public TV.

In accordance with the regulations, the competition takes place twice a year. The teams compete for the Nar Cup and Bilik Cup respectively in the 1st and 2nd season of the competition. At the end of the year, the winners of the seasons will jockey for the title of Azerbaijan champion. This season the winner of Bilik Cup will compete with Birbank team for this title.

Notably, Nar aims to contribute to the development of science and education within the corporate social responsibility strategy. For detailed information about Nar's CSR projects, please visit nar.az/projects.

