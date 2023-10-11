Nar participated in the "Uniting Business Europe 2023" event within the framework of the UN Global Compact

Committed to the principles of corporate social responsibility and as a member of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, Nar took part in the "Uniting Business Europe 2023" (UBE) event.

Organized by the UN Global Compact and the UN Global Compact Georgia Network, UBE 2023 brought together stakeholders to assess progress, identify challenges, and promote action towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Aziz Akhundov, the head of Nar's Public Relations and Corporate Communications Department, emphasized Nar's dedication to the principles of the Agreement and stated, "Nar is proud to be a part of Uniting Business Europe 2023, which contributes to global efforts to achieve the SDGs. As a telecommunications company that fully comprehends its responsibilities in this regard, we actively integrate these goals into our business strategies and practices.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.