More natives returning to Azerbaijan's Fuzuli granted with new apartments (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, October 11. In accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the return of former IDPs to the restored town of Fuzuli continues, Trend reports.

Today, keys to apartments were handed over to 22 more families who went to Fuzuli from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku.

The families expressed gratitude to the President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for all-round state care, as well as to the valiant Azerbaijani Army that liberated Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation. They honored with great respect the memory of martyrs who gave their lives for the motherland.

Thus, 187 families—661 people in total—were permanently settled in Fuzuli. The relocation of families to Fuzuli will continue in the coming days.