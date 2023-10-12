Azerbaijan's Fuzuli to embrace more returning natives once driven out by Armenians (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, October 12. In accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the return of former IDPs to the restored town of Fuzuli continues, Trend reports.

Today, keys to apartments were handed over to 21 more families (88 people) resettled in Fuzuli.

The families expressed gratitude to the President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for all-round state care, as well as to the valiant Azerbaijani Army that liberated Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation. They honored with great respect the memory of martyrs who gave their lives for the motherland.

Thus, 208 families—749 people in total—were permanently settled in Fuzuli. The relocation of families to Fuzuli will continue in the coming days.