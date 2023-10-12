Azerbaijanis hold rally in front of International Court of Justice (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. A peaceful protest of the Azerbaijani community under the “We want peace!” motto was held in front of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Trend reports.

Organized by the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis of the Netherlands-Belgium, the rally was held to protest against the absurd claims of Armenia and its anti-Azerbaijani campaign.

Speakers at the rally, which began with the singing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, recalled the policy of usurpation, aggression, ethnic cleansing, genocide, acts of vandalism, and mine terror of Armenia against Azerbaijan and its people for almost 30 years.

The protesters demanded that the ICJ reject Armenia’s false claims and respect the territorial integrity of multicultural and peace-loving Azerbaijan.

During the protest, participants chanted slogans such as “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”, “Respect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan!”, “End Armenian separatism!”, “Stop the anti-Azerbaijani campaign!”, “Azerbaijan wants peace, Armenia wants war!” , “Don’t forget Khojaly!”, “Terror against Ganja is a manifestation of Armenian terror!”, “Ruben Vardanyan is the financier of terrorism!”, “The world is silent about the terror against Ganja!”, “Let us condemn the terror of Armenia against Barda!”, “We say NO to terrorism!”, “We condemn the systematic mass murders committed by Armenia”, “Arayik Harutyunyan is a child killer!”, “Armenian mine terror is preventing normalization and restoration in the liberated regions!”, “We demand mine maps for the security of Karabakh!”, “Mine terror prevents the return of internally displaced persons to Karabakh!”, “Global Armenian terrorism is silent about its victims!”, “Armenia must ensure the rights and safety of Western Azerbaijanis!”, “Armenia prevents the return of Western Azerbaijanis!”, “Azerbaijan supports coexistence in Karabakh !", "We call on Armenia for negotiations, not confrontation!", "We call on the world community to support justice!" and etc.

The rally took place on the day of hearings at the ICJ on the claim of Armenia against Azerbaijan.