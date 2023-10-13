Azerbaijan’s MIA, Mine Action Agency beware citizens of mine threats

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and the Mine Clearance Agency of Azerbaijan once again urge citizens within a joint appeal to be responsible and not to enter dangerous territories, the MIA of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, every step in dangerous areas can lead to fatal consequences.

“We must support mine clearance activities by adhering to worked-out recommendations, namely, not to enter dangerous and unknown places, use only everyday roads, beware of obstacles on the road or trail and not to touch unknown objects. Think about yourself and your loved ones," the appeal said.