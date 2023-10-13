Russian peacekeepers close down another post in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed on the territory of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan have closed down another observation post over the past 24 hours, Russian Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Defense added that, since September 19, a total of 8 observation posts and 15 temporary observation posts of Russian peacekeepers have been closed.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Trilateral Statement of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia dated November 10, 2020.