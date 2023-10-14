Azerbaijani Presidential Administration reveals number of families returning to liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. A total of 2,715 former internally displaced persons (679 families) returned to Lachin and Fuzuli cities, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Tartar district) and Zabukh (Lachin district) within just a year and a half after the 2020 second Karabakh war, starting from July 19, 2022, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev said, Trend reports.

Nuriyev made the remark at a conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic.

Nuriyev noted that all activities related to the restoration of the liberated territories are carried out in accordance with the "I State Program for the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for 2022-2026, approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Conceptual decisions have already been made for 52 out of the 100 settlements envisaged in the program, and the head of state has laid the foundations for 29 settlements. In total, from 2021 to 2023, the head of state initiated the start of 105 projects, of which 63 construction facilities of various purposes have been commissioned," he added.

A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.

The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.