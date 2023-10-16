Amount of funds allocated for Azerbaijan's Sugovushan recreation park revealed

SUGOVUSHAN, Azerbaijan, October 16. About 4 million manat ($2.3 million) was initially allocated for the recreation park in Azerbaijan's Sugovushan, Azada Huseynova, deputy chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

"Preparation of design and estimate documentation for the second stage of construction is also underway," Huseynova said.

The State Tourism Agency with the participation of about 40 representatives of Azerbaijan's mass media organized a media tour to the newly built recreation park in Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district on October 16.

The foundation of the Sugovushan Recreation Park was laid on March 20, 2022 with participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the recreation park in Sugovushan settlement during his visit to Tartar district on October 15, where he got acquainted with the tourist infrastructure created here and the improvement work carried out.