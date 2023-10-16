Azerbaijani cadets of Warrant Officers Training Course take military oath (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army hosted a military oath-taking ceremony for the cadets enrolled in the level of secondary education (warrant officer training course) in the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored by observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The Rector of the National Defense University, Professor Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev, welcomed the ceremony participants and wished success to the cadets during their studies and in their future service.

Lieutenant General Piriyev spoke about the attention of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, to the development of the educational system, the positive results of the reforms in the field of military education in the Azerbaijan Army, as well as the work done in the direction of adapting the Azerbaijan Army to the Turkish model.

Then the cadets took the military oath on the parade ground.

The ceremony ended with the solemn march of the military personnel.