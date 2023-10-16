Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Another group of families, resettled in Azerbaijan's Lachin, receives keys to their houses (PHOTO)

Society Materials 16 October 2023 20:28 (UTC +04:00)
Another group of families, resettled in Azerbaijan's Lachin, receives keys to their houses (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The return of former internally displaced persons to Azerbaijan's restored city of Lachin continues, Trend reports.

The families, which left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadag district of Baku on October 16, were handed the keys to the houses in Lachin.

Another 26 families (96 people) have been provided with permanent residence in restored houses of Lachin.

Natig Huseynov, Director of the Repatriation Department of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur Economic District, and Baku Improvement Service LLC took part in the ceremony of handing over the keys to the families who returned to Lachin.

In general, 272 families (1052 people) have been provided with permanent residence in Lachin.

Another group of families, resettled in Azerbaijan's Lachin, receives keys to their houses (PHOTO)
Another group of families, resettled in Azerbaijan's Lachin, receives keys to their houses (PHOTO)
Another group of families, resettled in Azerbaijan's Lachin, receives keys to their houses (PHOTO)
Another group of families, resettled in Azerbaijan's Lachin, receives keys to their houses (PHOTO)
Another group of families, resettled in Azerbaijan's Lachin, receives keys to their houses (PHOTO)
Another group of families, resettled in Azerbaijan's Lachin, receives keys to their houses (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more