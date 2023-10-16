Another group of families, resettled in Azerbaijan's Lachin, receives keys to their houses (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The return of former internally displaced persons to Azerbaijan's restored city of Lachin continues, Trend reports.

The families, which left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadag district of Baku on October 16, were handed the keys to the houses in Lachin.

Another 26 families (96 people) have been provided with permanent residence in restored houses of Lachin.

Natig Huseynov, Director of the Repatriation Department of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur Economic District, and Baku Improvement Service LLC took part in the ceremony of handing over the keys to the families who returned to Lachin.

In general, 272 families (1052 people) have been provided with permanent residence in Lachin.