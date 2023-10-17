Another trial of detained Armenian war criminal to take place in Azerbaijan's court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. A regular court session on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of Meshali in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district, committed by members of Armenian illegal armed groups, will be held today, Trend reports.

Zeynal Agayev, the chairman of the Baku Military Court, will preside over today's court session.

The rapporteur on the criminal case is Judge Jamal Ramazanov.

The criminal case will be considered in the administrative building of Yasamal District Court.

It is expected that the court investigation will be declared open and the prosecutor will announce the indictment.

Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in connection with the Meshali genocide, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.

In December 1991, the criminal group, of which he was a member, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village in Khojaly district.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Vagif Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.