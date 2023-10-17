Number of Azerbaijani citizens killed in Israel rises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The number of people of Azerbaijani origin killed in Israel as a result of Hamas attacks has been announced, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

He emphasized that the number of dead people of Azerbaijani origin reached eight.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis. More than 1,300 buildings were destroyed in the area.