MFA talks possible presence of Azerbaijanis among Hamas hostages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. It is not known whether there are Azerbaijanis among the hostages captured by Hamas, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

"Those who want to leave the country can use regular flights," Hajizada said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis.

Among the killed are eight persons of Azerbaijani origin.