ICRC contacts families of missing persons during Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) contacted the families of 996 people who went missing during the Karabakh conflict from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

In addition, in order to support the relevant state structures in providing answers to the families of the missing, the ICRC supported exhumation projects carried out in three districts by exchanging technical recommendations and providing various services.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.