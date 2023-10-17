Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
ICRC to effect exhumation in Azerbaijan's Khankendi and vicinities

Society Materials 17 October 2023 14:02 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Exhumation works will be carried out in Khankendi and adjacent territories, the Forensic Coordinator of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Elif Gunce Eskikoy said, Trend reports.

"The work will be carried out within certain plans. In general, we think that these exhumation works will take more than 10 years," he said.

The ICRC holds an information session for media representatives.

During the event, it was also noted that the ICRC had taken 10,800 biological reference materials from the families of missing persons by the end of 2022.

