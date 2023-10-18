Groundbreaking moment for our media market - joint project of Trend and DHA hits spotlight of Türkiye's press (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The presentation of the www.dhapress.com portal, a joint project of Trend News Agency and the influential Turkish Demirören News Agency (DHA), was held at the headquarters of Demiroren Holding in Istanbul, Trend reports.

The launch of the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish media portal, www.dhapress.com, piqued the interest of top media outlets in brotherly Türkiye.

"DHAPress, developed as a joint project of Demirören News Agency (DHA) operating in Azerbaijan and Trend News Agency, was presented in July at the Global Media Forum in Shusha. The promotion of the media platform, which is a joint strength of the two countries, took place this time at Istanbul's Demirören Media Center with the participation of officials," the DHA said.

The Turkish Hürriyet Daily News was also not indifferent to the project and gave special place to statements about the presentation.

"The presentation of the www.dhapress.com portal, which is a joint project of Trend News Agency and the influential Turkish Demirören news agency (DHA), was attended by the Secretary General of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA), Alexandru Giboi," the article said.

In the news about the presentation of the joint media platform of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Milliyet emphasized the "first step in the media sphere" of the brotherly countries.

Bursahakimiyet.com.tr presented the news about the presentation of the www.dhapress.com portal with the words "United Power of Two Countries.".

Noting that DHAPress, developed as a joint project of the Trend News Agency, was presented at the Global Media Forum in Shusha in July, the Turkish www.deebi.net portal also presented it to its readers as a "First Step in Media".

The Turkish Ulusalhaber news website drew attention to the importance of this project, noting the participation of Alexandru Giboi, Secretary General of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA), in the presentation of the www.dhapress.com portal, which is a joint project of Trend News Agency and Demirören News Agency (DHA).

Adagazetesi also drew attention to the importance of the project realized between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. In a publication published on the website in connection with this presentation, it is said that the Secretary General of the European Alliance of News Agencies participated in Istanbul at the presentation of the joint project www.dhapress.com of the Demirören News Agency (DHA) and Trend News Agency operating in Azerbaijan.

Dailymotion, one of the influential video platforms in Türkiye, shared interesting footage from the event organized in honor of the presentation of the www.dhapress.com portal, which is a joint resource of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and informed its viewers about it.

Sondakika also did not ignore the joint media project of Türkiye and Azerbaijan. The news site's article dedicated to the organized event noted that the joint project www.dhapress.com, prepared by Demirören News Agency and Trend News Agency operating in Azerbaijan, was presented in Istanbul after Shusha.

The news portal of the brotherly Türkiye Haber16 presented to its readers the presentation of www.dhapress.com with the headline "Turkish and Azerbaijani joint media platform was presented in Istanbul".

Bursaburda also said that a joint media platform between Türkiye and Azerbaijan was presented in Istanbul.

Com.tr noted the great importance of the www.dhapress.com project, which is a common strength of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

"The media promotion of the platform, which is a common strength of the two countries, this time took place at the Demirören Media Center in Istanbul with the participation of officials," Com.tr said.

The news stream in Azerbaijani is one of the portal's distinctive features. Azerbaijani news will be presented in Azerbaijani language for the first time in the Turkish media industry.

The www.dhapress.com project was implemented within the framework of the initiative to create a Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Media Platform put forward by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

