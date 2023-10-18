"Azerkhalcha" OJSC took part in Fuzuli City Day (PHOTO)

Today, "City Day" was celebrated in Fuzuli for the first time. Residents of Fuzuli, MPs, diplomats of foreign countries, families of martyrs, war participants ghazis and veterans, public representatives took part in the "City Day" holiday events, and well-known art representatives of our country pleased everyone with a concert program.

“Azerkhalcha” OJSC was a part of the grandiose event, which took place on October 17 in Fizuli city. "Azerkhalcha" OJSC also presented a wide program at the event.

The program includes a 100x100 carpet, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the architect of modern Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev, a rare carpet from the "Heydar Aliyev-100" carpet collection, a joint project of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and "Jan Azerbaijan" LLC, "44" carpet collection dedicated to our glorious history, the 44-day Patriotic War and the presentation of the process of virtual weaving, alteration and processing of the original Karabakh carpet "Horadiz" or "Buynuz" carpet, mainly woven in the Fuzuli region.

For your information, though the pile carpet called "Horadiz" or "Buynuz" was named after the place where it was woven for the first time (Horadiz settlement, Fuzuli region, Karabakh), later it received the name "Buynuz" (Horn) taking into account the characteristic features of the pattern element of its composition. Such carpets were later woven in various settlements of Fuzuli region. From time immemorial, horned animals were considered sacred in Central Asia, the Middle East, as well as in Azerbaijan. This also meant “power”, “gallantry” and “bravery”, as well as had a heavenly meaning among the people. Sheep and cattle were accepted as a symbol of wealth in most of the ancient Turkic peoples, including Azerbaijan. Bulls and rams have left their mark on the life and culture of Turkic peoples, at the same time they have become stylized patterns on our carpets.

Chairman of the Board of ”Azerkhalcha" OJSC Emin Mammadov and the creative team led by him demonstrated to the participants of the event that our national-spiritual wealth is in safe hands, protected and developed based on ancient roots, and is being worked on for transmission to future generations.

It should be noted that the establishment of Fuzuli City Day is associated with the history of the liberation of Fuzuli city from the occupation of the Armenian Armed Forces. On October 2020, 17, the President of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-chief Ilham Aliyev, in his address to the people, announced the liberation of the Fuzuli city and 7 more villages of the region. 6 days later, on November 16, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the liberated Fuzuli region and raised our Tricolor flag on our historic land liberated by the Azerbaijani army. On October 17, 3 years have passed since the city was cleared of Armenian invaders. According to the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31 this year, Fuzuli City Day will be solemnly celebrated on October 17 of each year.