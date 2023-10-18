Media reps visit Juvarli, Gochahmadli villages of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. It is planned to provide housing for 22,000 people in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district by the end of 2026, Chief Consultant of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories of the Karabakh Economic Region liberated from occupation, Eldar Seyidov said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

It is expected to restore 10 villages in the district along with residential areas in the city of Fuzuli.

Seyidov spoke with media representatives about the Juvarli, Gochahmadli villages, noting that the area of Juvarli village will be 115 hectares, and the population is estimated at 1,697 people.

"At the 1st stage, individual residential houses for 125 families will be built on an area of 28.5 hectares. The houses will be two, three, four and five-room. In addition, an administrative building, a Flag Square, a club and community center, a sports wellness center and sports grounds, a school for 312 students and a kindergarten for 50 places will be built in the village," Seyidov said.

As for the Gochahmadli village, the total projected area of the village will be more than 94 hectares.

"In total, 341 individual residential houses are planned to be built in the village and 1,364 people will be relocated. At the first stage, a land plot of 18.1 hectares has been allocated, on which 204 houses will be built, and it is planned to relocate 710 people. A school for 264 students, a kindergarten for 25 children, an administrative building, a Flag Square, a club and community center, a sports club, a family wellness center, a library, a guest house will also be built in the village of Gochahmadli, recreation areas and catering facilities will be created,” he said.

“All conditions for employment of the population will be created here. The village is designed in a modern style with the preservation of historical traditions. Alternative energy will also be used here, and heat-intensive houses will be built," Seyidov said.