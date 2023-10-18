Media representatives visit future administrative center of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. An administrative building will be constructed in the central part of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Eldar Seyidov, Chief Consultant of the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the territories of the Karabakh Economic Region liberated from Armenian occupation, told reporters, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

"An area of more than 12 hectares has been allocated for this, and an area of more than 4.4 hectares is envisaged for the construction of the administrative building," he said.

He noted that a square will also be built on this territory, and a park will be created on a 1-hectare plot. According to him, a 5-story administrative building will be constructed according to the most modern world standards.

Seyidov also informed about the construction of residential neighborhoods. According to him, 12 out of 38 buildings in the 1st residential quarter have already been built, the population has already been moved there, and construction of other buildings continues. In addition, two more residential quarters will be built in Fuzuli.

"The 2nd and 3rd residential quarters will accommodate a total of more than 5,200 people. There will be 653 apartments in the 2nd residential quarter and 863 apartments in the 3rd residential quarter. The apartments will be one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom units," he added.

He also noted that there will be non-residential premises under the buildings, as well as a recreation area in the yard and bicycle and ground parking lots. The buildings of the complex will be provided with a permanent water supply, electricity, and high-speed internet. Heating and hot water supply will be provided by a centralized boiler house. Natural, heat-intensive materials will be used in the construction of the buildings.