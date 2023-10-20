Azerbaijan's Azerpost branches to open in Khojavend, Aghdere, Asgaran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerpost continues its activities in Khankendi and other territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Azerpost CJSC told Trend.

The provision of postal services in the territories liberated from occupation is provided by Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Aghdam and Goygol postal branches of Azerpost CJSC. At the same time, it is possible to use a number of financial services in postal branches, and make payments for communication services.

In addition, relevant work is also underway to organize postal services in Azerbaijan's Khojavend, Aghdere, Asgaran and other liberated territories.

A postal agency of the client services department of the Fuzuli district postal branch has started functioning in the settlement of Hadrut, Khojavend district of Azerbaijan since February 2021, and since May 2022 Aghali post office of the Zangilan postal branch has been operating in the village of Aghali (Zangilan).

There were 295 post offices in the liberated territories before the occupation.