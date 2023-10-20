Azerbaijan reveals number of people moving to Kalbajar by end of 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A total of 13,000 people will move to Azerbaijan's Kalbajar by the end of 2026, Executive Director of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in the East Zangezur Economic Region, Farhad Novruzov said during the "Rebuild Karabakh" exhibition, Trend reports.

Novruzov noted that the return of the population to Azerbaijan's Lachin continues, and more than a 1,000 people have been resettled so far.

He also said that the construction of the airport in Azerbaijan's Lachin is continuing.

The "Rebuild Karabakh" special exhibition, dedicated to the restoration and development of Azerbaijan's Karabakh liberated from occupation, will last until October 21.