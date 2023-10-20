Azerbaijan reveals number of houses to be built in Karabakh by end of 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerbaijan, under the First State Program of "Big Return" to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, plans to design and build one city and 12 villages in Aghdam district, one city and 10 villages in Fuzuli district, one village and 1 settlement in Barda district during 2022-2026, Executive Director of the Rehabilitation, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh Economic Region, Ovsat Hamidov said during the "Rebuild Karabakh" exhibition, Trend reports.

"As a result, 7612 private houses and 8,350 apartments will be built and commissioned by 2026," Hamidov said.

In addition, Hamidov noted that the relocation to these apartments and private houses will begin in 2025.

The "Rebuild Karabakh'' special exhibition, dedicated to the restoration and development of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh liberated from occupation, will last until October 21.