Organization of Turkic States plans to establish Turkic World Human Resources Institute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The second meeting of persons responsible for the development of human resources of Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member states was held in Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by the first deputy chairman of the Agency for the Development of Public Services under the President of Uzbekistan, heads of structures responsible for the development of human resources of the OTS member states, and the deputy secretary general of the OTS.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of improving cooperation in the field of human resources, including cooperation between the OTS member states in the development of youth and education-related spheres.

The sides also discussed the possibility of establishing the Institute of Human Resources of the Turkic World under the auspices of the OTS on the initiative of Türkiye.

It should be noted that Malayka Abbaszade, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Examination Center, represented Azerbaijan at the meeting.