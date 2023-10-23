New law on aviation in Azerbaijan may down ticket prices, MP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. It is expected that adoption of the new law "On Aviation" will allow Azerbaijani citizens to travel via cheaper plane tickets, Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) member Vugar Bayramov told Trend.

He noted that according to the new draft law "On Aviation", the requirements are specified, at the same time, a wider use of electronic services is envisaged.

"Including simplification of formalities for air transportation is already included in the law, which will also simplify procedures. It is expected that the adoption of the 'Aviation Law' will lead to companies providing aviation services in general to use electronic and more flexible tools, which will reduce their costs," he said.

In this regard, it is expected that optimization and reduction of plane ticket prices can be realized. On the other hand, it is expected that cheaper tickets will be offered by both the national airline and other companies in more promotions after the adoption of this law.

"That is, electronization and simplification of requirements will allow more campaigns by airlines, which will enable our citizens to buy at relatively low prices, including cheap tickets to European countries," Bayramov noted.

He added that the current campaigns are more related to flights to neighboring countries, especially Türkiye, but it is expected that after the adoption of the new law, they will cover a wider geography and allow Azerbaijani citizens to fly on cheap tickets to European countries.

The bill "On Aviation" was adopted in the first reading at the plenary session of Parliament on October 20.

In accordance with paragraph 23 of Part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it regulates the use of airspace of the Republic of Azerbaijan, activities in the field of aviation. It also determines the legal and organizational basis for the measures taken to ensure safety in aviation, including the defense of the state, the needs of the population and the economy in air transportation and aviation work.