Azerbaijan reveals names of commandants of Khojaly and Terter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The names of the commandants of Azerbaijan's Khojaly and Terter have been made public, Trend reports.

Colonel Zaur Nabiyev was appointed Commandant of Azerbaijan's Khojaly, and Colonel Elchin Gasimov was appointed Commandant of Azerbaijan's Terter.

They are the heads of the district police departments, respectively.

Commandants have been appointed for cities, districts, and villages that have returned to Azerbaijani control after local anti-terrorist measures carried out in the Karabakh region.

The Commandant of Azerbaijan's Khankendi is Police Major General Sardar Safarov.