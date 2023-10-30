Ex-Armenian President's official avowal exemplifies toxic anti-Azerbaijani bias - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. An example of fierce hatred against Azerbaijanis was Robert Kocharyan's xenophobic, racist, and chauvinistic statement about "genetic incompatibility" made from an international podium, head of the Center for Social Research Zahid Oruj said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the presentation ceremony of the report "Hate Crimes and Incitement to Hate against Azerbaijanis".

"The warlord's tribal mentality of devaluing peace and tranquility, biologizing nations, and wanting to become a member of the European family is evident," he said.

He highlighted that in his remark about Azerbaijanis on the Civilnet platform, professor Georgi Derluguian, renowned in the worldwide community as an intellectual, stated that Azerbaijanis are a peasant country with natural growth comparable to that of third-world countries. This is not the status of a scientist, as such divides have no place in science.

The humiliating discourses directed by Armenians at Azerbaijanis on internet platforms during the occupation - "traders who can't fight, nomadic nation, primitive nomads" and other epithets - were an indicator of petrified minds, according to Zahid Oruj, because the war revealed a completely different reality - images of 100,000 heroic Azerbaijanis.

"Igor Muradian in his interview with Thomas de Waal in response to the question, "What do you think about the Azerbaijani residents of Karabakh? "Nobody was interested in their opinion and fate" reveals the anti-humanist essence of "Miatsum" activists and their identity, which does not take into account human dignity. The ideology of the Third Reich was also built on similar theses, which brought millions of losses," Oruj added.

The presentation of the report on "Hate Crimes and Incitement to Hate Against Azerbaijanis" is taking place in Baku.