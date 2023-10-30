Azerbaijanis' expatriation proves country's afoot anti-Azerbaijani policies - Ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. A clear indicator of hatred policy against Azerbaijanis is Armenia's keeping Azerbaijani lands under occupation for many years and turning more than 1 million people into refugees and IDPs, the Ombudswoman of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

She spoke at the presentation of the report "Hate crimes and incitement to hatred against Azerbaijanis".

"Conflicts generated by discrimination and hostility on ethnic grounds are among the most serious issues confronting the modern world. Inciting hatred on ethnic grounds is incompatible with universal human principles. Such bad circumstances give rise to wars between nations and states, as well as challenges to securing equal rights in society", she said.

Sabina Aliyeva pointed out that Azerbaijan has been bearing the brunt of the policy's consequences for many years. Armenia's erroneous territorial claims against Azerbaijan, as well as the political leadership's hatred of other peoples in the region, were accompanied by a program of ethnic cleansing and occupation.

"The report on "Hate Crimes and Incitement to Hatred against Azerbaijanis" prepared by us and presented to your attention today in the publication with factual materials confirm the policy of incitement to hatred on ethnic grounds pursued by Armenia," Aliyeva said.

The presentation of the report on "Hate Crimes and Incitement to Hatred against Azerbaijanis" is taking place in Baku.