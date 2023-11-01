Mine terror by Armenia keeps destroying all beings – appeal to international organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. A video has been distributed showing how a bear is blown up by a mine in the liberated territories, Trend reports.

According to Gamza Yusubova, the head of the Environmental Education and Monitoring Public Union, Armenian mine terror against Azerbaijan continues. This terror affects not just humans, but also animals.

Furthermore, she stated that Armenia has been perpetrating environmental terror against Azerbaijan for many years.

"Along with people, our flora and fauna are suffering as a result of mines laid by Armenia on our territories." Despite the fact that our areas had been liberated from occupation, Armenia did not offer an exact map of minefields. Mines were predicted to have an impact on wildlife as well. The video of a bear exploding on mines is simply a small portion of the truth. "Such events happen almost every day in the liberated territories," she claimed.

Yusubova noted that the Environmental Education and Monitoring Public Union is very concerned about this.

"A few days ago, an appeal was sent to international organizations in this regard. When a mine explodes, along with large animals, thousands of anthills and insects are destroyed. The ecological societies of the South Caucasus should unite and stop the ecological terror - the threat emanating from Armenia. The world must unite, consolidate on this issue, put an end to the environmental terror of Armenia. We are seriously working on it. We are able to preserve our flora and fauna,” she said.

“In addition to the mine terror, as a result of Armenia's activities in the mining industry, chemical waste is dumped into our reservoirs without purification and the flora and fauna living there are destroyed," Yusubova said.

