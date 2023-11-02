Kapital Bank and ASAN Məktub Social Program Fulfill Dreams of 35 Children

As announced earlier, the Azerbaijan’s first bank, Kapital Bank, teamed up with the ASAN Məktub social program, which is run by the organization ASAN Könüllüləri. As a part of this initiative, 35 children from the Balakan region had their dreams come true. These youngsters had shared their wishes on the website https://asanmektub.az/az.

Representatives from both organizations paid a recent visit to the Balaken region, where they met the children who had sent letters expressing their wishes, along with their parents. The meeting happened in the warm and inviting atmosphere of the Balakan regional center of ASAN xidmət and left a lasting impression on everyone involved, filled with numerous interesting moments and unforgettable experiences.

The children received eagerly anticipated gifts, including school supplies, clothes, and toys, sparking immense joy and excitement. Kapital Bank’s ongoing commitment to executing and supporting such social initiatives serves as a strong testament to its dedication to corporate social responsibility. This collaboration aims not only to bring happiness to children from vulnerable social groups but also to foster a stronger sense of social responsibility and empathy within our society.

